2019 Veterans Day deals: Free meals, retail discounts and more

UNDATED (KSEE/KGPE/KLAS/WGHP) — Veterans Day will be celebrated on Monday and businesses are honoring the day by offering discounts, deals and freebies to veterans. There is everything from free food to haircuts.

RESTAURANTS

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a free meal from a limited menu on Nov. 11.

Biscuitville: A free biscuit of your choice for veterans and active service members.

Boston Market: With a coupon, veterans can buy one individual meal and drink and get a second meal free on Monday and Tuesday. Only good at participating restaurants.

Buffalo Wild Wings: Free small boneless wings and fries for active and retired service members. At participating locations only. Dine-in only on Sunday.

California Pizza Kitchen: Veterans and active military have a choice of a complimentary pizza, pasta or full-size salad and beverage from a special menu. Available to all active duty and veterans.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Active duty and veterans can get a free calamari with a purchase. A valid ID is needed.

Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty military service members get a free meal from a select menu on Nov. 11.

Cracker Barrel: Enjoy a free dessert. The offer is for active-duty military and veterans.

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active-duty, inactive military and veterans with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dunkin’: One free doughnut for veteran and active military.

Golden Corral: The restaurant is offering a free sit-in thank you dinner for military veterans, retirees and active-duty members on Nov. 11.

IHOP: Free pancakes to active duty military and veterans.

Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Longhorn Steakhouse: Get a free appetizer or dessert Sunday, as well as 10% off your whole table’s check.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.

Outback Steakhouse: All servicemen and women, police officers, firefighters and first responders will get a 20% discount of their entire check from Nov. 8 – 11.

Red Lobster: Veterans and active-duty military can enjoy a free appetizer or dessert.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free Tavern Double Burger with bottomless steak fries on Nov. 11.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill: The restaurant is offering a free Mom’s Ricotta Meatballs and Spaghetti entree (dine-in only) to active duty military and veterans.

Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active military members are invited to enjoy a free lunch on Monday, Nov. 11 between 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can choose from 10 entrees.

Villa Italian Kitchen: Enjoy a free slice of Neapolitan cheese pizza. Guests must simply mention the deal at the time of purchase and provide proof of service.

HAIRCUTS

Great Clips: Veterans and military members can get a free haircut on Nov. 11 or get a haircut card to use by Dec. 31, 2019.

Sports Clips: Veterans can get a free haircut.

RETAIL

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 9 – 11 with proof of service.

Dollar General: This store is offering an 11% discount on qualifying purchases to all veterans, active duty military, members of the National Guard & Reserve and their immediate family members both in-store and online with discount code MILITARY 11.

Food Lion: 10% discount on Monday for active and retired military personnel.

Lowe’s: Veterans and active military get 10% off purchases Veterans Day and every day

Home Depot: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on select items during in-store purchases on Nov. 11.

Publix: Veterans, active military personnel, and their families are invited to save 10% on groceries.

Sheetz: Sheetz is celebrating Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty military personnel a free meal, including a 6-inch turkey sub and regular size fountain drink, and a free car wash.

Target: Veterans, military personnel and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase between Nov. 3-11 in-store and online. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and get verified for the offer.

Walgreens: The retailer is offering 20% off for military, veterans and their families from Nov. 8 – 11. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans.

NATIONAL & STATE PARKS

National Parks: Everyone can get into a national park on Veterans Day for free. All admission fees are waived.