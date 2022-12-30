Editor’s note: WNCT will share out its top stories of 2022 in several categories over the next few days. The top stories were determined by overall page views from analytical numbers Google has put together.

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — From celebrity deaths to a scare from Jay Leno, MrBeast breaking more records and Guy Fieri visiting Eastern North Carolina, 2022 was an active year of stories and news.

Naomi Judd, whose family harmonies with daughter Wynonna turned them into the Grammy-winning country stars The Judds, died back in April. She was 76.

Naomi Judd (AP Photo/Josh Anderson, File)

Going undercover has its benefits, especially when it’s eventually broadcast on national TV. US cellular in Greenville was spotlighted in an episode of “Undercover Boss” back in March.

Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program “Extra,” died at age 30 back in January.

Cheslie Kryst (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images for BET)

The month of September was huge as some big names visited North Carolina. From Alan Jackson to Mary J. Blige follows him and even former President George W. Bush.

Greenville resident MrBeast, the richest YouTube creator, was looking to dramatically raise his portfolio. Forbes magazine said he was bringing in a 10-figure valuation for his many money-making journeys.

Jay Leno was being treated for serious burns to his face and body after he was injured in a car fire in November.

A lawsuit was filed two years ago against Dave and Jenny Marrs, the couple who hosts HGTV’s “Fixer to Fabulous” show. It attracted a whole lot of attention from our readers in 2022.

The acting bug caught Greenville native Adaisha Strong at an early age. Now, you can see her hard work paying off in a new film.

Former CBS journalist Lara Logan claims she was “pushed out” at Fox News following controversial comments she made in 2021 comparing Anthony Fauci to infamous Nazi doctor Josef Mengele.

Food so good, Guy Fieri had to visit North Carolina. The “Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives” host visited this Atlantic Beach restaurant to shoot a segment for his show. It was one of several he did in the Carteret County area.