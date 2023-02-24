Three people have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking in Spartanburg County.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Three people have been arrested on charges of drug trafficking in Spartanburg County.

According to the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office, investigators received a tip about drug activity from a house on Hub Greer Road in Chesnee.

While surveilling the residence, deputies said a white Chevrolet Camaro with a Georgia license plate left the home. A traffic stop of that vehicle yielded 13-and-a-half pounds of methamphetamine, 23 grams of cocaine, 3 ounces of heroin and several boxes of Delta 8 vape products.

The driver of the car, Jeffrey Michael Wilson, 53, of Commerce, Georgia, was arrested an charged with trafficking more than 400 grams methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The passenger of the car, Alexis Patelis, 38, of Bethlehem, Georgia was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Narcotics deputies also searched the home and found another 8 pounds of methamphetamine, 4-and-a-half grams of heroin, 2 pounds of marijuana, almost half a pound of fetanyl, 65 grams of heroin, two semi-automatic rifles and a handgun.

They also arrested Richard Brian Walker, 48, of Chesnee, on outstanding warrants as well as trafficking over 400 grams of methamphetamine, trafficking over 28 grams of dangerous drugs, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking heroin and possession of a firearm during a violent crime.

Walker and Wilson were not given a bond, Patelis was given a $3,500 bond.