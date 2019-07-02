25 people to gain American citizenship on July 4 in Kinston

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
harmony hall_519974

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)

As America celebrates its independence as a nation, a group of 25 people will each have their dream to become an American citizen come true, during a naturalization ceremony on July 4th in Kinston.

On Thursday, USCIS Supervisor Aaron Blouin will present a group of 25 applicants for naturalization to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, who will administer the Oath of Allegiance to the group of new American citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at Harmony Hall.

Harmony Hall, located at 109 East King Street, was the site of a Civil War hospital in the 18th Century.

The 25 citizenship candidates originate from the following 19 countries: Brazil, Canada, China, People’s Republic of, Congo, Croatia, Cuba, Ecuador, Gambia, Germany, India, Iraq, Kenya, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Between July 1 and July 5, 2019, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service says it will welcome nearly 7,500 new American citizens in nearly 110 naturalization ceremonies across the U.S.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV