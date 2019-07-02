25 people to gain American citizenship on July 4 in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT)

As America celebrates its independence as a nation, a group of 25 people will each have their dream to become an American citizen come true, during a naturalization ceremony on July 4th in Kinston.

On Thursday, USCIS Supervisor Aaron Blouin will present a group of 25 applicants for naturalization to U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III, who will administer the Oath of Allegiance to the group of new American citizens during a special naturalization ceremony at Harmony Hall.

Harmony Hall, located at 109 East King Street, was the site of a Civil War hospital in the 18th Century.

The 25 citizenship candidates originate from the following 19 countries: Brazil, Canada, China, People’s Republic of, Congo, Croatia, Cuba, Ecuador, Gambia, Germany, India, Iraq, Kenya, Pakistan, Panama, Peru, Sweden, Taiwan, United Kingdom and Vietnam.

Between July 1 and July 5, 2019, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service says it will welcome nearly 7,500 new American citizens in nearly 110 naturalization ceremonies across the U.S.