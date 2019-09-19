27 speed violations issued during multi-agency school zone enforcement event

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) 27 speed violations were issued during a multi-agency school zone enforcement event in Onslow County.

On Wednesday, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Onslow County Traffic Safety Task Force in a multi-agency school zone enforcement event.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, North Topsail Beach, and Swansboro police departments, as well as N.C. license and theft participated in the event.

A total of 11 officers from across the agencies assisted with directed speed enforcement in the Blue Creek Elementary, White Oak High School, Jacksonville High School, and Bell Fork Elementary school zones.

The main focus was to address the prevalent speeding offenses and other traffic safety offenses that occur in school zones.

Officials provided high-visibility enforcement in an effort to help reduce crashes and dangerous driving near the schools.

Officials said they wrote 27 school zone speed violations in two hours.

The average car stopped for speeding across all school zones was traveling 15mph over the posted speed limits.

Deputies encourage motorists to be extra cautious when driving in or near school zones.