2nd man dies in NC related to Dorian

Two islanders ride their bikes through still-wet streets on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 on Ocracoke Island, N.C., in the aftermath of Hurricane Dorian. (Connie Leinbach/Ocracoke Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — Gov. Roy Cooper announced in a news conference Saturday afternoon that a second person has died in North Carolina related to Hurricane Dorian.

A 67-year-old man fell off a ladder while preparing for the storm in Pamlico County, Cooper said during the briefing.

On Wednesday, Cooper announced the first Dorian-related death in the state.





An 85-year-old man in Columbus County fell from a ladder and died while prepping his home for the storm, Cooper said.

“We are keeping his family in our thoughts,” the governor said.

Meanwhile Saturday, search-and-rescue teams are going door to door to check on people who may be injured or in need of assistance after Dorian swamped Ocracoke Island with floodwaters.

Cooper’s office said in a news release Saturday that emergency officials have transported fuel trucks, generators, and food and water to Ocracoke, which is accessible only by boat or air.

Dorian made landfall Friday morning over the Outer Banks. According to the governor’s office, the U.S. Coast Guard flew seven air rescue missions to transport people with medical conditions on Ocracoke to safety, and first responders evacuated 32 people elsewhere on the Outer Banks by ground.

The news release says about 200 people were in shelters and about 57,000 were without electricity as of midday.