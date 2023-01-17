DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — An early Tuesday afternoon apartment fire displaced three adults and three children.

At 12:31 p.m., Durham firefighters were dispatched to a structure fire in the 1700 block of Gunter Street, the city’s fire department said.

Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire showing from the side window of a residential building containing four apartments.

Attack lines were quickly put in place and the fire was under control in about 10 minutes, officials said. There were approximately 15 residents that were able to safely evacuate the building, the department said.

There were no injuries as a result of the fire.

The apartment where the fire went ablaze sustained major damage and there was minor water damage to the adjacent first-floor apartment. Three of the four apartments were able to be reoccupied.

The Red Cross was contacted to assist the displaced residents.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.