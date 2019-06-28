3 arrested, 1 wanted in connection to shooting in Princeville

Three men have been arrested and another is wanted in connection to a shooting in Princeville on June 16.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of shots fired in front of Bridger’s Store in Princeville on June 16.

Deputies and detectives responded and processed the scene looking for evidence.

Using surveillance video, detectives were able to identify the parties involved and make arrests.

Tequavius Hopkins, Shakieem McKinney, and Ladeidrick Hopkins were arrested.

At the moment, warrants are active and deputies are actively looking for Silence Hinton.

Sheriff Atkinson encourages the citizens of Princeville to speak up when they see illegal activities occurring.

Tequavius was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharge weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharge firearm from enclosure and parole violation.

He received no bond due to a parole violation.

LaDeidrick Hopkins was charged with accessory after the fact.

McKinney was charged with attempted first-degree murder, discharge weapon into an occupied vehicle, discharge firearm from the enclosure, possession of a firearm by a felon and parole violation.

He received no bond due to parole violation.

Hilton is wanted on the following charges: