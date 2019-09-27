3 arrested after break-in case in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) The Morehead City Police Department have arrested three men who broke into a home in Morehead City on September 22.

Police said the incident was reported on Calamanda Court.

Investigators said Khalil Stewart, Cameron Simmons, and Jayden Comer broke into the Morehead City home on Sunday just before 4:30 and stole electronics.

Video from the break-in was posted on social media, which helped identify the men involved.

All three men were charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny, felony possession of the stolen property, and an injury to real property misdemeanor.

Stewart and Simmons are held under a $15,000 bond.

Comer’s bond is set at $300,000.