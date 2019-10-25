3 arrested during ongoing drug investigation in Onslow County

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested during an ongoing drug investigation in Onslow County.

On Thursday during an on-going drug investigation, the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Drug Enforcement Unit observed a drug deal occur in the parking lot of Scotchman in Sneads Ferry.

One of the suspects, Paul Joseph Sabo was immediately taken into custody while two other suspects left the scene.

Deputies located and attempted to stop the suspect vehicle on Dawson Cabin Road in Jacksonville.

The driver of the vehicle, Mark Thomas Curran refused to stop and fled from deputies.

After a short chase, the vehicle finally stopped near the Bear Trail Golf Course in Jacksonville.

The female passenger, Fallon Marie Falk was taken into custody and arrested.

The driver, Mark Thomas Curran fled on foot but was captured.

Sabo, 35, of Hampstead, was charged with possession of methamphetamine; conspire to deliver methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia; DWI; expired registration; no operators license; possess an open container/consume alcohol. Bond: $22,500.

Curran, 51, of Sneads Ferry, was charged with two counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine; possession drug paraphernalia; conspire to sell methamphetamine; conspire to deliver methamphetamine; manufacture methamphetamine; maintain vehicle for controlled substance; sell methamphetamine; deliver methamphetamine, assault on law enforcement officer; resist/obstruct/delay; felony flee to elude arrest; possession of firearm with defaced serial number; driving while license revoked. Bond: $225,000.

Falk, 29, of Midway Park, was charged with two counts possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver methamphetamine; possession drug paraphernalia; conspire to sell methamphetamine; conspire to deliver methamphetamine; manufacture methamphetamine; maintaining a vehicle for a controlled substance; sell methamphetamine; deliver methamphetamine. Bond: $160,000.