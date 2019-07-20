3 arrested in double homicide of missing men

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities have arrested two men and a juvenile in connection to the murders of 21-year-old Anthony James McCall and 23-year-old Brendan Robert Hurley.

McCall and Hurley were last heard from on the evening of July 16, and were reported missing on Wednesday, July 17, after Hurley’s Dodge Charger was found.

The families say the car had a bullet hole in the driver’s side of the windshield and blood inside.

Police would only confirm the vehicle had been found.

Police have arrested 19-year-old Ryan Craig Veach and 21-year-old James Daishawn Robinson and both have been charged with two counts of Murder.

A third person, a juvenile, has been charged with Accessory After the Fact to Murder.