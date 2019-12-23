3 arrested on wide-range of charges involving separate cases

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been arrested on a wide-range of charges involving three separate cases.

On November 16, one victim reported being robbed at gunpoint after he went to assist an acquaintance with paying bills.

The victim reported that Katelyn McKenzie Conn, 19, of Jacksonville, asked for assistance paying her utility bill.

When he arrived at Horizon Lane to give her money, he was robbed.

The suspects, Joseph Medina-Harper, 18, and Joseph Wade Lemaire, 21, both from Jacksonville, had been hiding inside the residence.

The two robbed him at gunpoint and tied him up with duct tape.

After the robbery was completed, the suspects allowed the victim to leave.

He went to a local business and called 911 to report the incident.

On December 11, a second victim who resides in Hubert reported his house was broken into.

Several items were stolen including handguns, a laptop, medications, and various other items.

On December 16, Medina-Harper was involved in a high-speed chase that began in the area of Jacksonville Mall.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office Community Response Team (CRT) was attempting to serve outstanding arrests warrants on Medina-Harper, who fled when approached.

The Jacksonville Police Department assisted in the pursuit and Medina-Harper was captured after he crashed his car in the New River area.

Several of the reported stolen items, along with drugs and drug paraphernalia were located and recovered during the incident.

Medina-Harper was arrested charged with:

Breaking and Entering

Three Counts Felony Larceny of a Firearm

Three Counts Felony Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

Three Counts Second Degree Kidnapping

Three Counts Felony Conspiracy Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

Felony Possession of Stolen Goods

Larceny After Break/Entering

Possession of a Firearm by Felon

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Two Counts Trafficking in Opiates

Possession of Marijuana

Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Reckless Driving to Endanger

Resisting a Public Officer

Speeding, No Operator’s License, Fail to Stop at Stop Light

He is currently in the Onslow County Detention Center under a $222,000 bond.

Lemaire and Conn were arrested on December 20.

Their charges include:

Three Counts Felony Robbery With Dangerous Weapon

Three Counts Felony Larceny of a Firearm

Three Counts Second Degree Kidnapping

Three Counts Felony Conspiracy Robbery With a Dangerous Weapon

They both remain in the Onslow County Detention Center with a $125,000 bond each.