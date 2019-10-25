Live Now
3 charged after complaint of suspicious activity in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Three people have been charged after a complaint of suspicious activity behind businesses in Goldsboro.

On Thursday around 9:23 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department’s A-Shift responded to the area of 1208 Parkway Drive in reference to a concerned citizen’s complaint of suspicious activity behind the businesses.

Once on the scene, officers made contact with a male and two females in a gold Chevy Malibu behind the building.

During the investigation, a strong odor of marijuana was smelled coming from the vehicle and open containers of alcohol were seen inside the vehicle.

Upon further investigation, a search of the vehicle was conducted.

A loaded Glock 22 handgun, 18.9 ounces of a substance suspected to be marijuana, US currency, and drug paraphernalia were located in the vehicle and seized.

The vehicle’s operator, Cornelius Lamar Lamb, was arrested and charged with:

  • Possession with intent to sell & deliver schedule VI
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Carrying a conceal weapon
  • Possession of marijuana paraphernalia
  • Possess open container

Lamb was taken before a Wayne County Magistrate where he received a $6,500 bond and left in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center.

The two female occupants, Laasha Young of Goldsboro and Sherlita McFall of Pikeville were charged on a citation with possession of an open container and released.

