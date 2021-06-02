3 children, woman killed at SE-side home; ‘armed and extremely dangerous’ man sought

Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Three children and a woman were found killed in a southeast Fort Wayne home Wednesday morning, and Fort Wayne Police have asked for the public’s help to find an “armed and dangerous” person tied to the slayings.

Fort Wayne Police are searching for 21-year-old Cohen Bennett Hancz-Barron. The department said the 6-foot, 205 pound man should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous,” and anyone who spots him is asked to called 9-1-1.

Fort Wayne Police confirmed that Hancz-Barron was linked to the killings of three children and a woman found inside a home at 2904 Gay Street, a block south of East Pontiac Street. Police and medics were called there around 10:45 a.m. on a problem unknown, according to the police activity log.

A large police presence was at the home a short time later.

Large police presence seen at the intersection of Gay and McKee St. @wane15 pic.twitter.com/ekuvLWYcou — Breann Boswell WANE 15 (@breannboswell_) June 2, 2021

Fort Wayne Police spokesman Jeremy Webb called the scene in the home “gruesome.”

Police said Hancz-Barron was last seen driving a black 2010 Ford truck with license plate “RASHAD.” Police confirmed it was stolen.

Hancz-Barron may have recently dyed his hair red, police said.

Anyone who spots Hancz-Barron is asked to call 9-1-1.