3 displaced, 1 injured in Carteret County house fire

NEWPORT, N.C. (WNCT)- Morehead City, Newport, and Broad & Gales fire and rescue teams are on the scene of an active house fire.

According to Alize Proisy from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office, the call came in at 5:31 a.m.

Three people and their pets live in the home located at 138 Oriental Drive in Newport.

One person was taken to the hospital with substantial injuries.

During the fire, the house next door and shed were damaged. A transformer was compromised, leaving three neighboring homes without power.

A power company is currently working to restore the outage.

The cause of the fire is unknown and is currently being investigated. 9OYS will continue to update this story as we learn more information.