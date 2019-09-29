3 injured after helicopter crash at fair in Pennsylvania

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. (WNCN) — A helicopter crashed into a parking lot at a fair in Pennsylvania on Saturday evening, injuring three people, according to reports.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. at the Bloomsburg Fair.

The fair president told our sister station, WBRE-TV, that three people were injured. The three, who were taken to a nearby hospital, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to WBRE.

In photos from the scene, the helicopter could be seen on its side surrounded by parked cars. One rotor of the crumpled helicopter was noticeably bent and sticking up in the air. Some cars were damaged with several windows shattered.

The three people on board were a pilot and two passengers.

The FAA will investigate starting Sunday morning. The helicopter involved was the one that normally takes people on tours at the fair.

The FAA issued a statement regarding the helicopter crash.

The statement reads in part: “An Enstrom F28F sightseeing helicopter crashed south of the helipad at the Bloomsburg Fair in Bloomsburg, PA. The FAA will investigate and the NTSB will determine the probable cause of the accident.”