3 convicted of kidnapping, assault case in Newport

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) Three men have been convicted of a kidnapping and assault case reported in Newport in April.

District Attorney Scott Thomas and Carteret County Sheriff Asa Buck announced that Cade Russell, 30, of Newport, Thomas Wayne Willis, 41, of Beaufort and Terrence Lee Jones, 28, of Beaufort were convicted in the kidnapping and assault of Brittany Katen and Shawn Marshall reported April 18 through April 19 in Newport.

Police responded to the area of Carl Garner Road in Newport after one of the victims was able to escape and call for help.

When police responded, they encountered Shawn Marshall who had been beaten and cut with a box blade style knife, and learned that Brittany Katen was also being held inside of a residence located at 168 Carl Garner Road.

Officers went to the residence and rescued Katen, who was inside of the residence along with Thomas Willis, who was found in possession of a knife matching the description given by the victim.

Further investigation revealed that Cade Jones had a prior altercation with one of the victims and located them at the residence before tying them up with duct tape at gunpoint and, along with Willis and Terrence Jones, assaulted the victims with firearms and a knife before Marshall was able to escape and call for help.

Cade Jones was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a felon, as well as unrelated charges of habitual misdemeanor assault, possession with the intent to manufacture sell or deliver methamphetamine, and a probation violation and was sentenced to 10 to 13 years in prison, followed by three years of probation.

Thomas Willis was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, as well as an unrelated charge of felony larceny and was sentenced to seven to 11 years in prison, followed by three years of probation.

Terrence Jones was convicted of first-degree kidnapping and discharging a weapon into occupied property and sentenced to five to eight years in prison.

The cases were investigated by the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.

PREVIOUS:

(WNCT) Three Carteret County residents were arrested on Monday and charged with kidnapping and assaulting two people in Newport in an alleged dispute over money and illegal drugs.

The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said that on April 19, detectives began investigating an alleged kidnapping after a man called 911 to say he escaped from the home of Dennis Franklin Graham at 264 Carl Garner Road in Newport, where he and a female were bound with duct tape and held against their will.

Detectives say the two victims, Shawn Marshall, 25, and Brittany Katen, 27, were assaulted with a handgun, shotgun, and razor knife, and bound with duct tape in a dispute over money and drugs the three suspects said the pair had stolen from them.

Terrance Lee Jones, 28, of Beaufort was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of sexual battery and is being held on a $175,000.00 bond.

Cade Russell Jones, 28, of Newport was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, two counts of assault by pointing a gun and is being held on a one million dollar bond (non-related charged included).

Thomas Wayne Willis, 41, of Beaufort was charged with two counts of first-degree kidnapping, one count of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and is being held on an $85,000.00 bond.

Carteret County detectives are still investigating the kidnapping and assault and say more suspects may be arrested in this case.