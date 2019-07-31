3 sent to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash in Pitt County

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Three people were sent to the hospital after a multiple-vehicle crash was reported in Pitt County, officials said

Chief Ryan Willhite with the Winterville Police Department said that a driver was speeding near Highway 11 and Fire Tower Road Tuesday around 6 p.m.

The driver ended up crashing at Highway 11 and Regency, officials said.

Officials said the driver is facing multiple charges.

Three people were transported to the hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries.

Stay with WNCT for more updates.