3 teens transported to hospital after shooting near Chaparral High School

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting involving juveniles near East Twain Avenue and South Sandhill Road in a neighborhood near Chaparral High School.

At approximately 11 a.m., police received a report of a small fire on the high school’s campus, evacuated students and staff from the school as a precaution, and then escorted them back inside. At around 11:43 a.m., police received multiple calls about shots fired in the area.

Units initially arrived at the scene but couldn’t find any victims, until a local hospital notified police that victims were arriving there with gunshot wounds.

There are three victims of the shooting all currently being treated at the hospital, according to police. Two of them are confirmed to be students at the school.

No other information has been released at this time.