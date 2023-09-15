BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — Three men were arrested by Burlington police investigating reports of vapes and concerning products on school campuses, according to a Burlington Police Department news release.

Officers with the BPD began getting complaints from the community and heard from school resource officers that the amount of vaping and products packaged to look like commercially branded snacks on school campuses was concerning.

In July, search warrants were executed at four vape shops throughout Burlington, leading to an

arrest.

Information gathered through the course of the multiple investigations provided evidence that there was a vape and THC distribution center called USM Trading in Burlington that was supplying many local vape shops.

The BPD executed a search warrant at the business at 2803 Maple Ave. on Sept. 6 with the help of the North Carolina Secretary of State’s Office, Homeland Security and the Department of Revenue.

The agencies seized vapes, gummies with illegal amounts of Delta 9 THC, marijuana counterfeit items and over $300,000 from the property.

Three employees were arrested and taken to the Alamance County Detention Center.

Monther Mahmoud, 26, Greensboro, was charged with:

1 count of trafficking synthetic cannabinoid (felony)

1 count of trafficking in marijuana (felony)

1 count of defraud drug/alcohol test (misdemeanor)

Ahmed Ali Hamdi, 51, of Burlington, was charged with:

1 count of trafficking synthetic cannabinoid (felony)

1 count of trafficking in marijuana (felony)

1 count of defraud drug/alcohol test (misdemeanor)

Anas Mustafa, 34, of Greensboro, was charged with:

1 count of trafficking synthetic cannabinoid (felony)

1 count of trafficking in marijuana (felony)

1 count of defraud drug/alcohol test (misdemeanor)

Mahmoud, Hamdi and Mustafa were each given a $100,000 bond and have been released.

The investigation is ongoing.