30,000+ sign petition to allow more fans at outdoor NC high school sporting events

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 30,000 parents have signed an online petition asking Gov. Roy Cooper to increase the number of spectators allowed at outdoor sporting events for North Carolina high schoolers.

Currently, only 100 immediate family members of the home team can attend outdoor games because of COVID-19 restrictions.

The mother of a Cary high football player says that’s not enough.

“There’s not enough tickets to give out to all the football players, all the cheerleader’s moms and the band. So they’re really having to pick and choose which parent gets to see their kid — it’s ridiculous,” said parent Katie Blalock.

“If we’re going to put more than 100 students back in Wake County schools we should have more than 100 spectators sitting in the stands safely,” she added.

Coach David Green of Green Hope High School said it’s disappointing students won’t be in the stands.

“People think school spirit is rah rah for the team but it’s so much more than that, it carries through the hallways of the buildings. Everything these kids have gone through is hard enough. Everything we can do for them, we should try to do for them,” said Green, who coaches football.

Wake County Schools stated allowing any more fans would be difficult to manage, saying in part, “Schools do not have adequate staffing to be able to effectively coordinate these logistics and ensure everyone’s health and safety.”

The North Carolina High School athletic association is aware of the petition. The organization says they don’t plan to make any changes until Cooper relaxes the guidelines.