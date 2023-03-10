LAKE NORMAN, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Some of the best anglers in the nation started fishing on Lake Norman on Wednesday as part of the Bass Pro Tour Redcrest Championship.

Friday, the anglers were cut down to the top 20 and will be further cut until a champion is crowned on Sunday. The winner will take home a trophy and a check for $300,000.

Anglers say that the wet and cold weather Friday morning actually makes the fish bite better. Each angler is joined on their boat by an official, fish are weighed while out on the water and the standings are updated in real-time electronically.

The championship is part of the Major League Fishing tour, which is gaining national exposure. Our entire TV crew is on-site at Lake Norman to live stream the event. A wrap-up show will also air on the Discovery Channel in July.

The top anglers competing on Lake Norman also bring along some major sponsors, which wrap their boats and trucks in logos and paint schemes similar to what you would see in NASCAR.

The Park Expo & Conference Center off Independence Boulevard is Outdoor Sports Expo through Sunday that will also offer fans a meet and greet with the top anglers every afternoon.