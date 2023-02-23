GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – You bookworms will love this event.
From March 2-5, the Friends of Sheppard Memorial Library will be holding its 32nd Annual Used Book Sale. The event will have many books to consider, from hardbacks, children’s books and even DVDs.
The times for the event are as follows:
- Thursday, March 2: Friends of SML Members Only Sale 5-8 pm (Membership can be purchased or renewed at the door or online at sheppardlibrary.org),
- Friday, March 3: Sale opens to the public 9 am – 8 pm
- Saturday, March 4: 9 am – 5 pm
- Sunday, March 5: $5 Bag Day, Noon – 3:30 pm($5/bag – Buy a FOL reusable bag or bring your own of comparable size).