FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – On April 15, the 3rd annual Autastic Extravaganza is coming to Farmville. The event is an autism acceptance and inclusion event.

The event will have games, food, raffles, vendors, face painting, music and more. Registration for the event is free as well.

The event will be held at Babe Ruth Baseball Field, located at 4240 W. Horne Ave. in Farmville. It starts at 2 p.m.