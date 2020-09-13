4 adults, teen shot during argument at party in Wilson home

WILSON, N.C. (WNCN) -Authorities say four adults and one teen were injured in a shooting during a party at a home in the 200 block of Dewey Street just before midnight.

When officers arrived, all five victims had been transported to the hospital by private vehicles.

Each victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Authorities say the shooting was the result of a verbal altercation that ensued during the party at the home.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is encouraged to call the Wilson Police Department at 252-399-2323 or Crime Stoppers at 252-243-2255.