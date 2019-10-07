4 arrested after “all hand on deck” operation in Rocky Mount

(WNCT) Four people have been arrested after on several charges after an operation conducted by Edgecombe County deputies and Rocky Mount police officers.

On October 5, the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Rocky Mounty Police Department with an “all hand on deck” operation that increased patrol activity throughout the city of Rocky Mount.

The operation consisted of situation patrol and several drivers’ license checking stations.

As a result of the operation, ECSO units were responsible for:

Eight warrants served

Two guns seized (one stolen out of Charlotte)

Locating missing juvenile

The arrest of a wanted suspect out of Tarboro

Over 20 traffic citations

Sheriff Atkinson stated the operation was a success and that dangerous offenders were taken off the street along with guns and drugs,

Telemachus T. Watson was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon.

Raquan D. Moody was charged with common law robbery.

Thomas N. Jordan was charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anthony Walker was charged with simple possession of marijuana.