ECU Police says 4 people are in custody after an armed robbery that happened around 3am Saturday on campus.

The 4 men approached a student, showed a gun and asked for the victim’s wallet, according to ECU Police.

The victim wasn’t harmed.

ECU Police was able to locate the 4 suspects and take them into custody.

ECU Police Captain Chris Sutton says he doesn’t think the 4 are students.