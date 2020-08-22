4 arrested during RNC demonstrations in Uptown, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Multiple people were arrested in Uptown Friday night as demonstrations took place, CMPD said.

Around 9 p.m. a group of about 60 demonstrators left Marshall Park and began marching through Uptown, temporarily disrupting light rail services near College St. and Martin Luther King Blvd.

Around 10 p.m. CMPD says the same group impeded traffic and surrounded a vehicle near Stonewall and Brevard streets. During this time William Gissentaner, 23, was arrested.

A short time later the same group surrounded a vehicle at North College and Trade streets. Nolan Strout, 23, was arrested for assaulting an officer. In addition, Antonio Marotta, 21, and Olivia Turley, 19, were both arrested and charged with assault and resisting.

CMPD says during the arrests several demonstrators attempted to interfere and were pepper-sprayed.

Charlotte Uprising posted to their Facebook page Thursday, saying they would be gathering at Marshall Park Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings at 8:30 p.m. to ‘combat’ the RNC. The group posted photos from the gathering Friday night, saying “NO RNC IN CLT”.