4 arrested in connection to series of break-ins in West Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) Officials have arrest four suspects involved in a series of break-ins this summer in West Greenville.

Detectives with the Greenville Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit, with the assistance of GPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team, have arrested and charged four individuals for a series of break-ins this summer in West Greenville.

32-year-old Owen Garba, 22-year-old Devonte Anthony, 18-year-old Jaidyn Mitchell, and 20-year-old Matthew Jefferson are all facing charges related to breaking and entering.

They are accused of breaking into five homes in the Westpointe and Satterfield neighborhoods between July 12 and August 13.

In most cases, the suspects broke windows to gain entry into the homes. Various items were taken to include money, jewelry and electronics.

During the course of the investigation, detectives discovered the suspects sold the stolen property at multiple pawnshops in Greenville, as well as shops in Wilson and Raleigh.

A search warrant conducted at the home of Mitchell resulted in the recovery of additional stolen property.