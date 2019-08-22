4 arrested on drug charges following operation in Elizabeth City

ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WNCT) Four people have been arrested on drug charges after an operation in Elizabeth City.
On Tuesday, the Albemarle Drug Task Force conducted an operation in the 400 block of Church Street in Elizabeth City.
Officials said that approximately 2oz. of heroin, along with two loaded handguns, 60 prescription pills, and over $9,800 were seized.
The controlled substances that were seized had a street value of approximately $12,000, officials said.
The following individuals were arrested and charged with various drug-related offenses.
Yakim Amasiah Paige
- Possess firearm by a felon
- Trafficking heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule II (Pills)
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver schedule IV (Pills)
- Maintaining a dwelling
Jonathan Victor Duong
- Trafficking heroin
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver cocaine
- Served with additional outstanding warrants
Jahemian Tyke Raynor
- Trafficking heroin
Shelby Alexis Williard
- Maintaining a dwelling
The operation was a collaboration between the Pasquotank County Sheriff’s Office, Elizabeth City Police Department, and NC Probation/Parole.