4 charged with disorderly conduct after fight in Enfield Stop N Go

ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCT) Four women have been charged with disorderly conducted after gunshots were fired during a fight reported in a Stop N Go in Enfield.

On September 27, the Enfield Police Department responded to the Stop N Go Food Mart in Enfield in reference to a group of people fighting and gunshots being fired.

When officers arrived the crowd had dispersed and the disturbance was over.

Det. Shatel Coates investigated the call and during the investigation was able to recover video of the incident.

Det. Coates identified all the people in the video and started obtaining warrants on the people involved.

On October 4 around 7:00 pm, Officer P. Pierce was en route to a residence on North Dennis Street to serve one of those warrants when he saw the person leaving the residence in a vehicle.

Officer Pierce stopped the vehicle and took the driver, Oinya Armstrong into custody.

Officer Pierce escorted Armstrong to the magistrate’s office where she was served with a warrant for disorderly conduct.

Armstrong was given a $1,000 bond and a court date on November 12.

Later that evening Candrace Armstrong, Shonda Armstrong, and Twa’shonda Armstrong turned themselves in to Officer Pierce on outstanding warrants for the same incident.

All three were served warrants for disorderly conduct and each given a $1,000 bond.

The case is still under investigation and more warrants are expected.