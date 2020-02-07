1  of  2
Live Now
9OYS: Live Tornado Warning Coverage Click here to watch the latest 9 On Your Side newscasts
1  of  14
Closings
Beaufort County Schools Bertie County Schools Halifax County Schools Hertford County Public Schools Hyde County Schools Lawrence Academy Nash Rocky Mount Public Schools Northampton County Schools Perquimans County Schools Pocosin Innovative Charter Washington County Schools Washington Montessori Public Charter School Wayne County Public Schools Weldon City Schools

4-year-old Round Rock ISD student with special needs gets off bus unnoticed

News

by: KXAN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — Round Rock ISD is investigating after a four-year-old with special needs went missing.

Matthew Puebla was upset when his daughter Isabella didn’t get off the bus.

He said he couldn’t get a straight answer from the driver or bus assistant.

It turns out, she was still at school.

The district said she hopped off the bus unseen.

Puebla had a message for all teachers on Tuesday night:

“Once you put the children on the bus, just wait until the bus ends up leaving, so we all know our kids are secured on the bus before they take off.”

On Wednesday, RRISD said that both the bus driver and bus monitor had been immediately removed of duty and have been recommended to HR for termination.

“They will not be returning,” the school district said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

LKQD Outstream

Trending Stories

news-app-download-apple-350x50news-app-download-android-350x50

WNCT-TV