GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Friday was a day to get free legal advice.

The program is called “4All Statewide Service Day,” which is held by the North Carolina Bar Foundation. In the North Carolina Bar Foundation’s largest annual pro-bono program, over 400 attorneys took calls to answer legal questions.

This virtual event was held to make sure everyone can have access to legal answers, information and resources.

“A lot of people think, ‘I have a lawyer,’ but most lawyers have more than one client. So they have to use their time wisely,” said David Caddigan, an attorney with Legal Aid of NC in Greenville and NCBF Greenville 4All Committee member.

“(Friday) is different in that we have attorneys who are volunteering their own time to provide this service for people who just have basic questions and maybe we can, you know, answer their basic questions and direct them to an avenue where they can get further legal help”