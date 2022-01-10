$400,000 lottery prize goes to Eastern North Carolina couple

RALEIGH, N.C. – Tawanda Bynum of Nashville and Darren Warren of Rocky Mount tried their luck on a $5 scratch-off and won $400,000.

They purchased their lucky $35,000,000 Blowout ticket at the Sheetz on East Evans Drive in Nashville. They won the first top prize in the game.

Bynum and Warren arrived at lottery headquarters on Friday to collect their winnings. They split the prize to receive $200,000 apiece, and after required federal and state withholdings, each took home $142,021.

The $35,000,000 Blowout game launched this month with four $400,000 top prizes. Three $400,000 top prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how money raised by the lottery made a difference in Nash and Edgecombe counties in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.