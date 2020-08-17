42 new jobs created in $4.2 million contract with Camp Lejeune

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) D2 Government Solutions (D2GS) was awarded a $4.2 million contract that will bring 42 new jobs to Camp Lejeune to oversee the Marine Corps bases vehicle and vetting escort services.

The contract signifies the first time Camp Lejeune has entrusted a civilian organization to perform in this role traditionally carried out by uniformed Marines.

This transition of duties will allow these warfighters to focus on their mission of National readiness.

D2GS will provide a streamlined vetting process that will save money for the government and bring stability to the community through new job creation.

D2GS is an aviation and administrative services DOD contractor that employees over 300 personnel nationwide.

This new contract with Camp Lejeune will increase the organization’s market share in providing mission-critical services for the DOD.

Established in 2010, D2GS is a Service Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOB) that is headquartered in New Bern.

It is owned and managed by retired US Naval Aviators and a dedicated staff of support professionals.