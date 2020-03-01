$46.5 million in medical debt wiped out by church, nonprofit

NEW YORK, NY – DECEMBER 12: A Book of Common Prayer sits in a pew at a Times Square church, where some area homeless take refuge from the cold on December 12, 2013 in New York City. New York and much of New England has been experiencing freezing temperatures with snow expected this weekend. According to a recent study by the by the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, New York City’s homeless population increased by 13 percent at the beginning of this year. Despite an improving local economy, as of last January an estimated 64,060 homeless people were in shelters and on the street in New York. Only Los Angeles had a larger percentage increase than New York for large cities. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Cincinnati, Ohio — Thousands of families in Cincinnati no longer have to worry about their medical debt thanks to an Ohio church and New York-based nonprofit, WXIX reports.

Church officials announced that they were able to pay off $46.5 million for tens of thousands of families with medical bills.

$42.8 million in debts has been paid across 41,233 households in Ohio, $1.9 million across 2,974 households in Kentucky, $1.5 million across 503 households in Tennessee and $200,000 across 136 households in Indiana.

During Sunday’s sermon the pastor at Crossroads Church, Brian Tome, spoke about the community effort to eliminate medical debt.

He said that money gathered from tithing is used to support the church’s needs.

Crossroads Church officials say they worked with RIP Medical Debt and church members donated $465,000.

RIP Medical Debt says that for every $100 donated, $10,000 in medical debt is paid off.

The nonprofit says this is the largest amount of medical debt they have ever paid off.