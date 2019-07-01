4th of July ‘Booze It & Lose It’ campaign

If you’re traveling for the holiday, we have a warning you need to hear!

The 4th of July ‘Booze It and Lose It’ campaign is in effect.

It’s focused on keeping roadways safe across the state!

The project is dubbed ‘Operation Firecracker’.

The North Carolina Governor Highway Safety Program is partnering with Marine Corps Air Station New River.

Expect to see more enforcement and more community involvement on base.

“Order to really decrease impaired driving we are going have to continue campaigns like this with law enforcement partners and continue awareness,” said Mark Ezzell, Director of N.C. Highway Safety Program.

9 On Your Side learned the base includes one of the state’s most susceptible populations to drinking and driving.

The majority of enlisted Marines and Sailors are males ages 18 to 22.