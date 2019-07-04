4th of July: NCSHP offers tips to keep you safe on the road

When it comes to traveling on the road during this 4th of July holiday it’s important that you pay close attention to what you are doing.

“Being a holiday travel weekend people are going to parties and they make the mistake of getting behind the wheel after consuming a lot of alcohol,” said North Carolina State Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brad Taylor.

Trooper Taylor said he’s seen plenty of people making careless mistakes during the 4th of July.

“Number one is speeding people are not allowing enough travel time and volume,” said Taylor. You’re gonna come into delays there are gonna be a lot of traffic on the roads and people get in a rush.”

And one way to avoid the rushing he says is to make a travel plan.

“Go ahead and have your plan in place and know where you’re going,” said Taylor. Your destination allows plenty of travel time don’t cut it to where you have to be somewhere at a certain time”

And if you have a travel plan in place Trooper Taylor says that could lower your chances of speeding.

“Don’t get in a rush is you get in a rush you are more likely to speed. If you speed you are more likely to get in a vehicle crash,” said Trooper Taylor.

But speeding isn’t the only thing to be mindful of.

Distractions could be happening inside and outside your car.

“If you have a lot of people in your car with you your family members and friends. Eliminate some of those distractions,” said Trooper Taylor. Loud music and cell phones are a big distraction for us now”

There are consequences for everything.

“So, if you don’t wear your seat belt you can get a citation for that if you’re speeding you can get charged for speeding,” said Trooper Taylor. If you’re driving in a manner that’s reckless along with the speeding, you’re gonna be charged with careless and reckless driving. For as driving while impaired if you pull a .8 or more you can be charged, or you can be arrested and lose your license.”