51-year-old man dies in ocean off Nags Head

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WNCT) Officials said that a 51-year-old man has died in the ocean off Nags Head on Thursday.

Nags Head’s Police and Fire and Ocean Rescue Departments responded to a 911 call around 3 p.m. after receiving a report of a man floating face down in the ocean near the 8300 block of South Old Oregon Inlet Road.

Members of Nags Head Ocean Rescue brought the man to the beach where CPR was administered.

Unfortunately, the efforts were unsuccessful, and he was later pronounced dead, officials said.

According to a release, the man was from Davidsonville, Maryland.

The incident is under investigation and the exact cause of death is unknown at this time.

Red “no swimming” flags were not posted on Nags Head’s beach on Thursday.

The Town of Nags Head’s thoughts are with the man’s family after the tragic event.