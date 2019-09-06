6 babies born at Florida hospital during Hurricane Dorian

Skip to content
1
of
/
129
Closings
Closings
Albemarle Regional Health Services
1
of
/
129
Closings
Alliance One International - Farmville
2
of
/
129
Closings
Alliance One Tobacco USA /Wilson
3
of
/
129
Closings
Annunciation Catholic School
4
of
/
129
Closings
Arendell Parrott Academy
5
of
/
129
Closings
Bankruptcy Court - Greenville
6
of
/
129
Closings
Barton College
7
of
/
129
Closings
Beaufort Area Transit System
8
of
/
129
Closings
Beaufort County Child Development Center
9
of
/
129
Closings
Beaufort County Community College
10
of
/
129
Closings
Beaufort County Developmental Center--Adult Day Services
11
of
/
129
Closings
Bertie County Council on Aging
12
of
/
129
Closings
Bertie County District Court
13
of
/
129
Closings
Bertie County Rural Health Association
14
of
/
129
Closings
Boyette Orthopedics
15
of
/
129
Closings
Boys & Girls Clubs of the Coastal Plain - Carteret and Craven Counties
16
of
/
129
Closings
Care-O-World Enrichment Center
17
of
/
129
Closings
Carolina Breast & Oncologic Surgery
18
of
/
129
Closings
Carolina Breast and Oncologic Surgery
19
of
/
129
Closings
CarolinaEast Physicians Offices
20
of
/
129
Closings
Childrens Health Services PA
21
of
/
129
Closings
Childrens World Learning Center
22
of
/
129
Closings
Christ Covenant School
23
of
/
129
Closings
City of New Bern
24
of
/
129
Closings
City of Washington Government Offices
25
of
/
129
Closings
Coastal Carolina Community College
26
of
/
129
Closings
Cookies Little Palace Child Care
27
of
/
129
Closings
Covenant Church
28
of
/
129
Closings
Cummins Rocky Mount Engine Plant, Whitakers, NC
29
of
/
129
Closings
Discovery Land Daycare
30
of
/
129
Closings
Duplin County Government
31
of
/
129
Closings
Eastern Carolina Ear, Nose & Throat H&N Surgery Greenville
32
of
/
129
Closings
Eastern Headache and Spine
33
of
/
129
Closings
Eastern Nephrology Jacksonville
34
of
/
129
Closings
EASTERN NEUROLOGY & NEUROMUSCULAR CENTER
35
of
/
129
Closings
Eastern Radiologists, Inc.
36
of
/
129
Closings
Edgecombe Community College
37
of
/
129
Closings
Edgecombe County District Court
38
of
/
129
Closings
Eilenes Childcare
39
of
/
129
Closings
Family Foot & Ankle Physicians
40
of
/
129
Closings
Farmer-N-Dell Learning Center, LLC
41
of
/
129
Closings
FMC ECU DIALYSIS
42
of
/
129
Closings
Follow The Son Child Care Center
43
of
/
129
Closings
GRACE CHILD CARE CENTER
44
of
/
129
Closings
Grady-White Boats
45
of
/
129
Closings
Greene County District Court
46
of
/
129
Closings
Greene County Government Offices
47
of
/
129
Closings
Greene County Health Care
48
of
/
129
Closings
Greene County Senior Center
49
of
/
129
Closings
Greenville Community Christian Child Development Center
50
of
/
129
Closings
Greenville Family Doctors
51
of
/
129
Closings
Greenville Montessori School
52
of
/
129
Closings
Greenville Pediatric Services, Inc.
53
of
/
129
Closings
Greenville Utilities
54
of
/
129
Closings
Halifax County Schools
55
of
/
129
Closings
Hertford County Public Schools
56
of
/
129
Closings
Hobgood Charter School
57
of
/
129
Closings
Hyde County Government
58
of
/
129
Closings
Jacksonville Children's and Multispecialty Clinic
59
of
/
129
Closings
John Paul II Catholic High School
60
of
/
129
Closings
Kids Kountry
61
of
/
129
Closings
Kids Paradise Childcare Center
62
of
/
129
Closings
KinderCare Learning Centers
63
of
/
129
Closings
Kinston Community Health Center, Inc.
64
of
/
129
Closings
Koinonia Child Care Services, Inc.
65
of
/
129
Closings
Lawrence Academy
66
of
/
129
Closings
Lear Corporation
67
of
/
129
Closings
Lenoir Community College
68
of
/
129
Closings
Lenoir County District Court
69
of
/
129
Closings
Lenoir County Public Schools
70
of
/
129
Closings
Living Water Christian School
71
of
/
129
Closings
Lou Anna Childcare Center
72
of
/
129
Closings
LS Cable & System
73
of
/
129
Closings
Martin County Clerk of Court
74
of
/
129
Closings
Martin Enterprises
75
of
/
129
Closings
MasterBrand Cabinets, Inc.
76
of
/
129
Closings
Mid-Atlantic Christian University
77
of
/
129
Closings
MT.CALVARY CHRISTIAN CENTER
78
of
/
129
Closings
Nash Community College
79
of
/
129
Closings
Nash County District Court
80
of
/
129
Closings
NC Wesleyan College - Goldsboro
81
of
/
129
Closings
Neuse Regional Library
82
of
/
129
Closings
North Carolina Wesleyan College
83
of
/
129
Closings
Northampton County Schools
84
of
/
129
Closings
Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience
85
of
/
129
Closings
Oasis Learning Center
86
of
/
129
Closings
Onslow County Schools
87
of
/
129
Closings
Orthotics & Prosthetics East
88
of
/
129
Closings
Our Childrens Clinic
89
of
/
129
Closings
Pamlico Community College
90
of
/
129
Closings
Pamlico County Government Offices
91
of
/
129
Closings
Perquimans County Schools
92
of
/
129
Closings
Pirate Pediatrics
93
of
/
129
Closings
Pitt Community College
94
of
/
129
Closings
Pitt County Council on Aging
95
of
/
129
Closings
Pitt County District and Superior Court
96
of
/
129
Closings
Pitt Family Physicians, PA
97
of
/
129
Closings
Pocosin Innovative Charter
98
of
/
129
Closings
Roanoke Cashie Youth Dream Team
99
of
/
129
Closings
Roanoke Cowan Community Health Center
100
of
/
129
Closings
Saint Peter Catholic School
101
of
/
129
Closings
Sanderson Farms Inc
102
of
/
129
Closings
Sara Lee Frozen Bakery
103
of
/
129
Closings
Sesame Technologies Inc
104
of
/
129
Closings
Sheppard Memorial Library
105
of
/
129
Closings
Smithfield-Farmland
106
of
/
129
Closings
Sycamore Chapel Tender Touch Childcare 1&2
107
of
/
129
Closings
Tender Love Child Care Center Inc.
108
of
/
129
Closings
Terra Ceia Christian School
109
of
/
129
Closings
The Allergy Center
110
of
/
129
Closings
The Bear Patch Preschool
111
of
/
129
Closings
The Childrens Village Academy
112
of
/
129
Closings
The Epiphany School of Global Studies
113
of
/
129
Closings
The Insurance Center
114
of
/
129
Closings
The Oakwood School
115
of
/
129
Closings
Tiller Charter School
116
of
/
129
Closings
Town Of Farmville
117
of
/
129
Closings
Trinity Christian School
118
of
/
129
Closings
Twin River YMCA
119
of
/
129
Closings
Tyrrell County Clerk of Courts
120
of
/
129
Closings
Tyrrell County Government
121
of
/
129
Closings
VA Morehead City Clinic
122
of
/
129
Closings
Vernon Dialysis Unit
123
of
/
129
Closings
Washington Montessori Public Charter School
124
of
/
129
Closings
Wayne County Superior Court
125
of
/
129
Closings
Welcome Federal Credit Union
126
of
/
129
Closings
Wilson Community College
127
of
/
129
Closings
Wilson County District Court
128
of
/
129
Closings
Wonderland Academy Day Care
129
of
/
129