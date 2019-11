CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — A massive tree fell on a home in Chapel Hill on Saturday afternoon.

The incident happened around 4:10 p.m. at a house in the 200 block of Prichard Avenue, according to Chapel Hill fire officials.

There were no injuries when the tree fell on the home. However, six UNC-Chapel Hill students are displaced from the house, fire officials said.

Officials said the tree would need to be removed with a crane. The rear of the house was destroyed by the tree.