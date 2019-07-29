6-year-old drowns in pool at home in Outer Banks

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (AP) — Police say a 6-year-old boy from Pennsylvania has drowned in a swimming pool at a home in Outer Banks.

According to Nags Head police, emergency responders went to a home on South Virginia Dare Trail at around 5:25 p.m. on Sunday.

A statement from police says family members performed CPR on the boy after he was found unresponsive in the pool, but he was pronounced dead at Outer Banks Hospital.

A news release says the incident is under investigation.

Police have not released any identities.

