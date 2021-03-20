67 people displaced, 5 injured including 1 child following fire at VA hotel

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WAVY) — Officials say 67 people were displaced and 5 were injured following a fire at a Williamsburg hotel Saturday morning.

According to officials, the fire occurred just before 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the King William Inn located in the 800 block of Capitol Landing Road in Williamsburg.

When crews got to the scene, they reported seeing “heavy fire and smoke coming from the front of the building and the roof.”

In a release, fire officials say approximately 10% of the building was impacted by fire. It was marked under control at 8:50 a.m. Around 27 personnel were dispatched to the commercial fire.

Photo Courtesy – Williamsburg Fire

Photo Courtesy – Williamsburg Fire

Photo Courtesy – Williamsburg Fire

Photo Courtesy – Williamsburg Fire

Our sister station, WAVY News 10, is reporting one person was flown by Nightingale, and another person was transported by Life Evac.

One child was transported on the ground to a local hospital.

Two others were in stable condition and refused to be transported to the hospital.

Officials say 67 people were displaced following the fire.

Deputy Fire Chief for the City of Williamsburg, Larry Snyder, says fire alarms did go off, alerting those inside the hotel. He says they’re working with property management and the city’s human services to help those displaced find somewhere else to go. In a time, that’s been difficult for many, he says their hearts go out to the victims.

“It’s impacting someone’s life. Whether its 67 people or 1 person, and again it’s certainly exacerbated by the pandemic and hardships people are experiencing now so it goes to that service of just trying to help them in any way we can,” said Snyder.

We are still learning more regarding the extent of the injuries. The cause of the fire has not been released.