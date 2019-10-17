6th Annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Dinner, Auction

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) The Pitt County Community came out Monday night for a good cause.

It was the 6th Annual Samuel C. Robinson Aces for Autism Dinner and Auction.

People Enjoyed Praise and Worship Music, Bid on a verity of different auction items, and enjoy some good food.

Money raised will go towards expanding Aces for Autism programs.

“We want other families to know to rely on God, rely on others and your child can impact not only this community change the world but impact the world,” said Kyle Robinson, Co-Founder, Aces for Autism

For more information click here