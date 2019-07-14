7.3 earthquake shakes homes in eastern Indonesia, following up last weeks tsunami warning

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A 7.3 magnitude earthquake struck eastern Indonesia’s North Maluku province on Sunday.

The quake caused panicked residents to flee from their damaged homes to temporary shelters.

There were no immediate reports of casualties, and authorities said there was no threat of a tsunami.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered 166 kilometers (103 miles) southeast of Ternate, the provincial capital, at a depth of just 10 kilometers (6 miles). Shallow quakes tend to cause more damage than deeper ones.

Indonesia’s national disaster agency said the land-based earthquake didn’t have any potential to cause a tsunami.

Rahmat Triyono, the head of Indonesia’s earthquake and tsunami center, said the quake was followed by several smaller aftershocks. The initial quake and aftershocks were also felt in some parts of North Sulawesi province, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage there.

No injuries were immediately reported, and authorities were assessing the overall damage.

Indonesia, home to more than 260 million people, is prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions due to its location along the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

Last week, a magnitude 6.9 undersea earthquake caused panic in parts of eastern Indonesia and triggered a tsunami warning.