7 arrested following 6-month drug investigation in ENC

(WNCT) The Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of seven criminal suspects following a six-month drug investigation targeting narcotics trafficking in Pamlico County and throughout Eastern North Carolina.

Deputies said the suspects were arrested and charged as a result of controlled purchases of drugs using undercover agents, confidential informants, traffic stops, search warrants and citizen complaints.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office, New Bern Police Department and The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation assisted in the operation.

Pamlico County deputies would like to thank residents who called into the office with tips and information.

The investigations are ongoing, and more charges are expected.

Those arrested were: