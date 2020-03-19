Live Now
70 people in Wake County being investigated for coronavirus, 221 others being monitored, officials say

by: CBS 17 Digital Desk

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Wake County officials are hinting that more positive COVID-19 cases could be on the horizon.

Officials said in a tweet on Wednesday that 70 people are under investigation who were exposed to the virus and have shown symptoms.

Additionally, 221 others were identified through contact tracing who could be at risk for contracting the virus. Officials say those individuals are being monitored.

As of Wednesday, Wake County has 22 confirmed cases of COVID-19. North Carolina has at least 82 cases, according to CBS 17’s latest count.

