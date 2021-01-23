7,181 new COVID-19 cases reported Saturday, 122 deaths

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – There were 7,181 new COVID-19 cases reported across the state Saturday, the third day in a row in the 7,000’s.

The seven-day rolling average of new cases is down to its lowest level since Jan. 2, when it was 6,358.

The percent positive remains in a steady range, at 10.9 percent based on testing results from Thursday. DHHS revised Friday’s percent positive (based on Wednesday) down to 9.7 percent, which marks the lowest it has been since it was also 9.7 percent on December 23.

The state reported 122 more deaths, the third straight day at least 100 of them were reported. Saturday is the ninth day with 100 or more deaths reported and eight of them have taken place in the past two weeks.

The total number of deaths across the state has risen to 8,586.

The number of hospitalizations continue to decline. Currently, there are 3,416 people hospitalized, the fewest since Dec. 30, when there were 3,354.