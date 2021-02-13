73-year-old Goldsboro woman shot during robbery, 12-year-old shoots suspect

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say a 73-year-old woman was injured in a shooting during a home invasion and robbery early Saturday morning. A 12-year-old at the home shot one of the suspects, who later died.

Officers responded to an apartment in the 400 block of South William Street just before 1 a.m. and located the woman suffering a gunshot wound. She was transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries and is listed in stable condition.

Authorities say two masked suspects forced their way into the home, demanded money and subsequently shot the 73-year-old woman.

A 12-year-old who lives in the home fired gunshots at the suspects, injuring one and causing them to flee.

The suspect who had been shot was located near the intersection of Williams Street and Elm Street. He was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. He has been identified as Khalil Herring, 19, of Goldsboro.

No information has been released regarding the second suspect.

No charges are expected to be filed against the 12-year-old.

The incident remains under investigation.