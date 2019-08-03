8-time NWA world champ Harley Race dies at age 76

Legendary professional wrestler Harley Race died Thursday due to complications from lung cancer, according to the WWE.

He was 76 years old.

Race was an 8X NWA World Heavyweight Champion which was a record until Ric Flair broke it in 1991.

Still, only few wrestlers can claim to have won as many world titles as Race, the WWE said.

Race made his debut in 1960.

He would wrestle for the AWA and NWA before joining the WWE.

He left for WCW in 1990 and retired after a car accident in January 1995.

Race was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004.